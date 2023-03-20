Kozhikode medical college hospital staff held on charge of assaulting patient

March 20, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Medical College police have arrested Kuzhiparambath Saseendran, 55, a native of Villiappally near Vadakara in Kozhikode district, on charge of attempting to assault a woman who had been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for a surgery recently.

Police personnel said on Monday that a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been filed against him. According to sources, Saseendran is an attender at the intensive care unit of the surgery section of the hospital.

The surgery was performed on the woman on Saturday. While she was still under anesthesia, the woman was shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU. In a complaint filed with the police, she alleged that Saseendran physically assaulted her there. It is learnt that the incident happened when the other staff at the ICU had gone out to attend to another patient in critical condition. The woman later told a nurse at the ICU about her experience and the authorities were informed. A police case was filed against Saseendran, who reportedly embarked on a tour after the incident. He was reportedly taken into custody when he returned to Kozhikode city in the morning.

Meanwhile, Saseendran has been suspended from service pending inquiry. The Health department and the college Principal had declared separate inquiries into the incident. The Director of Medical Education is conducting an inquiry into the incident. Principal E.V. Gopi has set up a team of doctors to probe the allegation.