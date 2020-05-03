Kozhikode

Kozhikode in orange zone now

Kozhikode district is now included in the orange zone in view of the low incidence of COVID-19 cases being reported in the past few days. No SARS-CoV-2 positive case was reported from the district on Saturday as well.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 1,321 people were under surveillance, with 12 more completing their observation cycle on Saturday. Thirty-four of them are at hospital. Thirteen were discharged on Saturday.

Right now, four persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, and they include two from Kozhikode and one each from Kannur and Tamil Nadu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 12:08:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/kozhikode-in-orange-zone-now/article31492191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY