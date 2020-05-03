Kozhikode in orange zone now

Kozhikode district is now included in the orange zone in view of the low incidence of COVID-19 cases being reported in the past few days. No SARS-CoV-2 positive case was reported from the district on Saturday as well.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said in a release that 1,321 people were under surveillance, with 12 more completing their observation cycle on Saturday. Thirty-four of them are at hospital. Thirteen were discharged on Saturday.

Right now, four persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, and they include two from Kozhikode and one each from Kannur and Tamil Nadu.