Kozhikode has lone COVID-19 case in State

Strict restrictions were imposed in a few wards in 13 local bodies of Kozhikode in view of the reporting of COVID-19 cases there even as the only person who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the State on Friday was from the district.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the infected patient, a 31-year-old resident of Azhiyoor, had been in contact with another man from the same place, who was tested positive earlier. They both work in the same shop. The new patient was admitted to a corona care centre at Vadakara on April 14 after the first case was reported. His body fluid samples were sent for lab tests too. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital after they tested positive. His condition is stable now, Dr. Jayasree said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district reached 19, nine of whom have recovered. Two persons each from Kannur and Kasaragod too were tested positive for the virus. Those from Kasaragod have been discharged. As many as 11,586 persons are under surveillance now, with 1,309 completing their observation cycle on Friday. Thirty-one are at the government medical college hospital, and four were discharged.

According to sources, the restrictions will be in place in Kizhakkoth (ward number 12), Velam (ward number 16), Ayancheri (ward number 2), Unnikulam and Madavoor (ward number 6), Azhiyoor (wards 4 and 5), Chekkiyad (ward number 10), Thiruvalloor (ward number 14), Nadapuram (ward number 15), Changaroth (ward number 3), Kayakkodi (wards 6,7, and 8) and Edachery (ward number 16) grama panchayats. They will be in force also in ward numbers 42, 43, 44, 45, 54, 55, and 56 of the Kozhikode Corporation.

Vehicular movement will not be allowed in these places though the restrictions will not be applicable to those carrying essential commodities. Residents of these wards should not venture out for anything other than seeking emergency medical services, and people from outside should not enter these places. Shops selling essential goods can remain open between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and public distribution outlets can remain open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Gathering of people outside their homes will not be permitted. The District Police Chiefs have been asked to step up surveillance, and the Health Department too should keep a watch on these places. Those who violate the orders will be dealt with under Sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code.