Kozhikode DCC to take out ‘padayatras’
To mark 75th anniversary of Indian Independence
The district Congress committee (DCC) will take out ‘padayatras’ in five regions in Kozhikode from August 9 to 14 to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.
DCC president K. Praveen Kumar will lead the yatras. A release said that they will be launched on August 9 to mark the Quit India agitation anniversary. The valedictory event will be opened by K.C. Venugopal, general secretary, All-India Congress Committee, at the Kozhikode beach on August 14.
