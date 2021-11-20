Kozhikode Corporation to hold dog adoption camp on November 29

The puppies, being taken care of at the ABC Centre, have been vaccinated

The Kozhikode Corporation is getting ready for its first dog adoption camp on November 29.

“For a long time, people have been dropping off puppies from the street at our ABC Centre at Poolakkadavu. Some people have chosen to adopt them right from the centre after vaccination,” said health standing committee chairperson S. Jayasree. She said the recent High Court directive on those lines had led the civic body to set up an adoption camp.

The camp will be held at Tagore Centenary Hall, from where people can adopt the vaccinated puppies. “This is a lot better than letting them grow up on the street among dangerous dogs. And this is all we can do until we have a better plan to rehabilitate them,” said Ms. Jayasree.

At present, the Corporation has 11 vaccinated puppies at its ABC Centre. They are being taken care of by two non-governmental organisations that have partnered with the civic body for the rehabilitation of stray dogs.

“This is a first and experimental step. However, if the programme succeeds and all the puppies have takers, we have a scheme for advance registration by which we can provide people puppies as and when we get them,” she said.

The puppies are all less than two months old and are not sterilised. The licensing process and the implanting of microchips in the animals will be done at a later stage after the adoption.

The Corporation is also planning to set up ‘dog parks’ in the city, where stray dogs can be protected so that they do not harm the public. “Some NGOs have expressed willingness to run the dog parks if we set them up,” said Ms. Jayasree.