Kozhikode Corporation to cancel occupancy certificate of building

The Kozhikode Corporation on Tuesday decided to cancel the occupancy certificate of Century Complex, a shopping centre near the mofussil bus stand in the city.
The decision came two days after a merchant had a fatal fall through a hole on the ground floor pathway. A group of officials who visited the building found grave violations in the building plan and many similar holes in different parts of the building.
It was on Sunday that a merchant from Tirur in Malappuram district fell through the hole that was created by merchants in the building for ease of moving stock. Inspections found that there were many similar holes in the building, that were unguarded, thus posing danger to people.
Earlier, the police had requested the Corporation to cancel the licence of the building as there were chances of similar accidents.
