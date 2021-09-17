Kozhikode Corporation seeks public help to brand its hygiene protocol

It will be rolled out in residential areas, commercial establishments, govt. offices, and educational institutions on October 2

The Kozhikode Corporation has sought the help of the public to brand its newly drafted hygiene protocol.

Since the civic body is planning to implement it in the pattern of a mission, it needs a suitable name and logo, which the public could suggest.

It was on Wednesday that the corporation council discussed and unanimously approved the draft of the protocol pertaining to 33 subjects and prepared in consultation with experts from various fields.

The corporation plans to roll out the protocol in residential areas, commercial establishments, government offices, and educational institutions on October 2. Micro units will be set up in every division to ensure a hassle-free implementation of the protocol. Its objective is to bring about a hygiene culture in the city.

The hygiene status conferred on the corporation last year was a trigger to draft the protocol, in an effort to maintain the status. The corporation had effectively implemented plastic ban before the first COVID-19 lockdown, after which the system fell apart. The Mayor had announced in her inaugural address that maintaining hygiene and sanitation in the city was the top priority of the corporation.

Now that the Hygiene Protocol is all set to be rolled out, citizens could suggest name and logo for it before September 27. Entries could be delivered in person at the corporation office, by post or email (secretarykkd@gmail.com). Attractive prizes await the creator of the chosen name and logo.