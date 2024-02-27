Kerala Technology Expo in Kozhikode from February 29

February 27, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The first edition of the Kerala Technology Expo (KTX) will be held at the Calicut Trade Centre in the city from February 29 to March 2. Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the expo with the unveiling of a brochure showcasing the region’s ecosystem and commitment to technological advancement.

The three-day expo will have keynote addresses by 65 noted personalities from various sectors. The expo will have the participation of 150 IT companies including one from Japan and 65 from Kozhikode alone. Around 120 stalls are being set up at the venue for the companies to display their products and services.

The exclusive visit of Rajesh Nambiar, who recently assumed the role of Chairperson of National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the apex body for the technology industry in India, is one of the highlights of the expo. Mr. Nambiar will chair the CXO conference that brings together a select group of industry leaders to delve into crucial discussions surrounding the expansion of IT firms into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The expo will feature discussions on the role of Tier 3 cities in driving technological advancements and fostering innovation, sessions delving into the transformative potential of emerging technologies like AI, cloud computing, blockchain, digital payments, cybersecurity, retail transformation and the future of healthcare.

The KTX 2024 is being organised by Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI 2.0), a strategic alliance of nine influential stakeholders; The Malabar Chamber of Commerce (MCC), the Indian institute of Management-Kozhikode, the National Institute of Technology- Calicut, the Calicut Forum for IT (CAFIT), the Government Cyber Park-Kozhikode, UL Cyber Park, Kerala State Information and Technology and Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL), the Calicut Management Association (CMA) and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI).

“With dedicated sessions on the Middle East market landscape and discussions on doing business with global firms, KTX aims to be a catalyst for fostering cross-border collaborations and expanding Kerala’s footprint in the international tech arena,” CITI president K.A. Ajayan told reporters here on Monday.

M.A. Mehaboob, president of MCC, pointed out that the expo will serve as a platform for collaboration and networking, bringing together stakeholders from government, academia, industry, and the start-up ecosystem.