Kerala govt. approves responsible tourism project in Beypore

Project expected to provide jobs to over 1,000 people in four years

The State government has approved a comprehensive project to convert Beypore into a responsible tourism destination. The project envisages developing Beypore into an international destination in four years.

Local MLA and Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas chaired a primary meeting of stakeholders in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He said Beypore, with the confluence of the Arabian sea with the Chaliyar river, the port, breakwater, lighthouse, Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary, Kadalundi Kadavu estuary and the mangrove forest besides culture, food and rural life, had the right mix to be a successful tourism destination.

The project envisages providing direct and indirect employment to more than 1,000 people in four years, including at least 500 units of Responsible Tourism Mission. The other tourism projects planned in Beypore will also be brought under the project. The Department of Tourism will ensure the development of basic infrastructure.

Preparing a draft plan of the kind of development needed in the area; organising special tourism grama sabhas; holding meetings of stakeholders and investors; tourism resource mapping; training of selected beneficiaries; destination marketing and making of promotion video; and familiarisation field trips for bloggers, vloggers, tour operators and media are to be the initial steps.

A committee headed by Mr. Riyas, with State Responsible Tourism Mission Coordinator Roopesh Kumar as convenor and heads of local bodies in Beypore constituency as members, has been formed to oversee the project.