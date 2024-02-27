GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keep city clean and safe, says Kerala Minister M.B. Rajesh

Foundation stone laid for vending market and food street on Kozhikode beach

February 27, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh has urged the people of Kozhikode to keep the city not just safe, but clean too.

Laying the foundation stone for the vending market-cum-food street on Kozhikode beach on February 26 (Monday), the Minister pointed out that vendors who worked late into night should be the sentinels of cleanliness, and that the Corporation as well as the public had the responsibility to ensure the cleanliness of the city.

The vending market and food street have been set up at a cost of ₹4.06 crore in a joint effort by the Corporation, National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), and the Department of Food Safety.

The food street, meant to supply quality food to beach-goers, will have a facility for scientific liquid waste management similar to an sewage treatment plant. As many as 90 registered street vendors are part of the project.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the event, while Elamaram Kareem, MP, and MLAs Ahamed Devarkovil and Thottathil Raveendran were guests of honour.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / environmental cleanup / food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.