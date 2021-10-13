Kathakali awards to be given away

Thodayam Kathakali Yogam in Kozhikode will observe October 16 as National Kathakali Day, along with its 32nd anniversary, in honour of poet Vallathol Narayanan Menon, whose birth anniversary falls on the day. Besides performances of “Santhanagopalam” and “Lavanasura Vadham” Kathakali, there will also be a Chakyarkoothu performance by Sanju Palasseri on the occasion.

The formal event is to be inaugurated by M.K. Raghavan, MP, at 10 a.m. while Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will be the guest of honour. The various awards instituted by the Yogam will be presented on the occasion. This includes T.N. Balakrishnan Thamban Award for Raman Namboothiri (chenda); Vallathol Award for Kalluvazhi Vasu; Yuva Prathibha Award for Kottakkal Harishwaran; and Thodayam Award for Ranjini Kizhakke Pisharam.

The new managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, P.M.Warrier, will release the souvenir. He will be honoured on the occasion.