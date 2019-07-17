Karinchola road rebuilt

The road that was destroyed at Karinchola during the landslip last year has been renovated at the cost of ₹50 lakh.

The district panchayat had allocated the fund to renovate the Vettiozhingattam-Karinchola-Poovanmala road that was washed away on June 14, 2018. About 500 metres of the road was destroyed in the landslip.

The landslip had had claimed the lives of 14 persons. The destruction of the 2.9-km road had totally disconnected the hilly village.

Thereafter, the district panchayat president sanctioned funds to repair the road. The grama panchayat assistant engineer prepared an estimate for the purpose. It was a big challenge to remove the huge rocks on the road.

The Vadakara-based Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd executed the works in three months. The project was included in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), aimed to provide good all-weather road connectivity to unconnected villages.

Koduvally legislator Karat Razak also contributed ₹15 lakh from the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme for tarring the road.