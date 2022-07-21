Kozhikode

Kannur district panchayat allocates ₹55 crore for road renovation

The Kannur district panchayat has allocated ₹55 crore in its Annual Plan for road renovation. The Plan for the year 2022-23 was submitted to the District Planning Committee.

The amount has been allocated for district panchayat and rural roads. Of this, ₹23 crore has been set apart for road construction under the 2021-22 Annual Plan and ₹32 crore under the current year’s Plan.

A sum of ₹1.25 crore has been sanctioned in the first phase for macadam tarring of Kudianmala-Potanplav-Vanchiyam road to Paithalmala, the main tourism hub of the district and Veerpad-Karaparamba road in the hilly region.


