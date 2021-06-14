Kali Attam to be held online

Every year, hundreds of children take part in Kali Attam, the summer camp organised by Children’s Theatre of Pookkad Kalalayam in Kozhikode. Even though the lockdown has put a damper on the camp over the past two seasons, technology has paved the way for an online version of the camp this year.

The online version of Kali Attam begins on Tuesday and will conclude on June 20. Around 1,000 Malayalam-speaking children from across the globe of the age group of 6 to 14 are taking part in the camp led by noted theatre personality Manoj Narayanan.

Kali Attam this year is intended to be a de-stressing activity for children through minor exercises, sessions in art, literature and theatre, and interactions with people who have overcome several hurdles in their life. The camp will also include an online theatre festival for children besides webinars on various topics. Celebrities such as Alankode Leelakrishnan, Dr. Khadeeja Mumtaz and Rafeeq Ahamed will interact with students. Union Minister V. Muraleedharan will be the guest of honour at the valedictory ceremony of the camp on June 20.