IUML opposes PM’s statement on civil code

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty has objected to the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on uniform civil code during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

In an adjournment motion, Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the hidden agenda of the government is now out and crystal clear. With the passing of the Triple Talaaq Bill, the Centre wanted to implement the uniform civil code, denying the rights and privileges of the citizens enshrined in the Constitution.

He said that the implementation of the uniform civil code would be a direct intrusion into Shariah, the Muslim personal law.

His party strongly objected to the statement of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister had stated that the Congress had the option to introduce legislation on the civil code in 1950. They had another opportunity in the Shah Bano case. But the Congress frittered away that opportunity.