Inter Services Hockey Championship commences at Naval Academy

The 67th Inter Services Hockey Championship 2019 commenced at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, near here on Monday.

The matches will be played till December 19 at the world class astro turf ‘Nandy Hockey Fields’ of the INA. The championship was declared open by Commodore Manish Bhandari, Principal Director (Training), INA, said a press release from the INA. The participating teams comprise Indian Army (Red), Indian Army (Green), Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The first game was played between Indian Army (Red) and Indian Army (Green). Indian Army (Red) emerged victorious with a score 2 - 1. The aim of the championship is to promote hockey as a sport in the Services, inculcate the competitive spirit and sportsmanship amongst Service personnel and to select players for Service team in the forthcoming National Hockey Championship 2019 – 20. The championship will conclude with the final match on December 19, 2019, the release said.