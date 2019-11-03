Independents retains Kozhikode GMC union

Independents, a students’ platform not aligned to any political organisation, continued its winning streak in the election to the students’ union of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for the 17th consecutive year.

All general seats

It won all the general seats when the results of this year’s polls were declared on Saturday evening. The contest was between the Independents and the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Rahul Rajeev of the Independents defeated K. Nirmal Krishnan of the SFI by a margin of 169 votes for the post of chairperson and S. Shyam Kumar won the general secretary’s post by defeating M.S. Sreerag by a margin of 340 votes.

Others elected

The other elected functionaries are A.P. Mohammed Ashikh (vice-chairperson), Arya Ajay (lady vice-chairperson), Athira Nanu (joint secretary), C.P. Sourav (fine arts secretary), A.M. Arija Shafeen (general captain), A. Anagha (magazine editor), and Aqif Nasim (university union councillor).

The Independents’ panel also won all the batch representatives’ post.