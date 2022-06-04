Independents retain medical college students’ union

Independents, a students’ collective not aligned with any major political party, has won a majority of general seats in the students’ union of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode. The polls were held on Saturday and the results were declared by the evening.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), however, managed to break the collective’s record of winning all the general seats for the past 18 years by emerging victorious in three posts. Alfred C. Antony of the SFI was elected Sports Secretary and Aqueel Mohammed University Union Councillor -UUC (UG). R.S. Nithin was earlier elected unopposed as the UUC (PG). Those who won from the Independents’ camp are Jestin Benny (Chairperson), Nihal Ahmed (Vice-Chairperson), Fiona Joseph (Vice-Chairperson-Woman), Henna Noushad (General Secretary), M.P. Shifna (Joint Secretary), Rishika Aneesh (Fine Arts Secretary), and A.K. Kavya (Magazine Editor). Though the Kerala Students’ Union and the Muslim Students Federation too had fielded a couple of candidates in the banner of the United Democratic Students Front, they failed to win any general seats.