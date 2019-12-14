Kozhikode

In-patient facility at IMHANS mooted

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has suggested setting up in-patient facility at the Kozhikode-based Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS).

She was at IMHANS on Saturday morning to open the valedictory ceremony of a three-day international conference in brief psychotherapy.

The Minister lauded IMHANS for its interventions in mental health.

Alok Mathur, Additional Deputy Director General, Directorate General of Health Services, pointed out that 10.6% of Indian population was suffering from mental illnesses. One in 20 persons had depression, he said.

Mr. Mathur released IMHANS models in mental health delivery, a book authored by institute director P. Krishnakumar.

