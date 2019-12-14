In-patient facility at IMHANS mooted

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has suggested setting up in-patient facility at the Kozhikode-based Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS).
She was at IMHANS on Saturday morning to open the valedictory ceremony of a three-day international conference in brief psychotherapy.
The Minister lauded IMHANS for its interventions in mental health.
Alok Mathur, Additional Deputy Director General, Directorate General of Health Services, pointed out that 10.6% of Indian population was suffering from mental illnesses. One in 20 persons had depression, he said.
Mr. Mathur released IMHANS models in mental health delivery, a book authored by institute director P. Krishnakumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.