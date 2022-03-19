Illegal conversion of parking spaces rampant in Kozhikode

Absence of strong corrective measures by corporation to blame

A parking slot being used as an additional storage space at a shop near the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Despite constant warnings from local administrators, several small- and large-scale traders in the city are allegedly involved in illegal conversion of parking spaces for commercial activities. The directive against such acts is largely being ignored by traders in the absence of strong legal action or corrective measures by the corporation authorities.

Incidentally, illegal parking in the city is mostly due to encroachment upon demarcated parking spaces. As a result, motorists are forced to avail paid parking services. Awnings and semi-permanent structures, which are common in front of many shops, mostly occupy parking spaces and are used as product display areas or storage spaces.

“The biggest inconvenience is the distantly located paid parking spaces and the absence of convenient spaces in front of shops. There are also instances where wayside spaces are misused thanks to failure of shop owners to maintain parking spaces for customers,” said V. Saneesh, an accountant at a shop in the city. He pointed out that a simple inspection by the corporation could easily expose such violations.

Incidentally, a majority of such shops are located on mofussil and KSRTC bus stand premises. There are also numerous shops on Mavoor and Kallayi roads, where customers are forced to use wayside space for parking. A few hotels have also been using their parking spaces for outdoor dining.

At some textile shops, parking slots have been turned into display spaces.

“A strange thing that has come to my notice is shop owners’ craze to park their vehicles in the available spaces,” said Manoj Mathew, an electrician from Kottuli.

Meanwhile, corporation officials maintained that legal notices are served on violators during surprise inspections. They also claimed that many such spaces had been cleared after imposing fines on owners.