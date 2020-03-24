IIMK takes proactive steps against pandemic

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), which has suspended all academic programmes till March 31, took provocative measures early in the second week of February, owing to the emerging threat of the geographical spread of COVID-19.

As the situation escalated with the spread of the disease outside China, including cases in India, the IIMK administration shared the note issued by Health and Family Welfare Department, regarding precautionary measures to be taken including self-vigilance and isolation in case of any symptoms.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIMK, said, “Our institute has been proactive in implementing precautionary measures that have been shared widely in the past few weeks, as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the WHO.”

He had also earlier announced that the annual convocation of the institute which was scheduled for April 4, had been postponed.

The IIMK also brought out a comprehensive booklet “All You Need To Know About Coronavirus”.