IIMK celebrates 25th foundation day

Announces year-long silver jubilee celebrations

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) completed 24 years of academic excellence and celebrated its 25th foundation day here on Friday.

The institute marked the occasion by launching a year-long silver jubilee celebrations beginning with a panel discussion involving the current and former directors of the institute, which fondly recollected IIMK’s long journey and charted the plan for the future.

The silver jubilee celebrations will culminate on August 21, 2021. The institute has achieved academic rigour, research focus, and excellence in education all through these years.

Recalling the incredible journey, former directors Prof. Vinayshil Gautam, Prof. Amarlal Kalro, Prof. Krishna Kumar along with the present Director, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, participated in an engaging online panel discussion, joined by an enthusiastic IIMK community as the audience.

The discussion highlighted that the growth story of IIMK was not just about numbers, but also about adding some remarkably innovative initiatives that had set the benchmark for other institutions in the country. Many such innovations were emulated by others, and the institute takes pride in being an agent of change that forever transformed the higher education space in India.

Announcing the launch of the silver jubilee celebrations, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said the institute was on an exciting trajectory of expansion and growth. “IIMK has come a long way in these 25 years from a couple of barren hilltops in a small town to an institution of national eminence and global impact. To all those faculty, staff, students, recruiters, the supportive governments of India and Kerala and to all other stakeholders, I express my love and gratitude for being part of this memorable journey,” he said.