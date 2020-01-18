Kozhikode

IIM-K students emerge winners at quiz contest

Palak Kumar and Ridam Dhawan from IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) emerged victorious at the Kozhikode edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2020. A total of 71 teams battled it out in the city-level finale for the top honours, which was held at IIMK.

Palak Kumar and Ridam Dhawan took home a cash prize of ₹75,000 and will compete in the zonal round to qualify for the national finale. Anshika Mehrotra and Sarvesh Chakraborty from IIMK were declared runners-up, winning a cash prize of ₹35,000.

The sixteenth edition of India’s biggest campus quiz will be held for a little over two months, traversing 40 cities, with five zonal rounds leading to the grand national finale in Mumbai. The winners of the national finals will receive a grand prize of ₹5 lakh along with the Tata Crucible trophy.

