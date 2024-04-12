IIM-K gains 100 spots in QS World University rankings 

April 12, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Indian Institute of Management- Kozhikode (IIM-K) has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the top 151-200 institutes in business and management studies globally as per the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

A press release said IIM-K was placed in 251-300 for the subject-wise ranking in 2023 and 351-400 band in 2022. To produce the rankings for this year, the QS team had analysed the reputation and research output of almost 5,000 institutions. From this group, 1,561 were ranked across 55 narrow subjects and five broad subject areas, creating over 19,100 entries.

The showing comes against the backdrop of the institute improving its overall scoring from 61.7 (2023) to 69.1 in 2024.

The rankings are based on four parameters for the participating Institutions and their respective weightages are: Academic Reputation (50%), Employer Reputation (30%), Citations per paper (10%), and H-Index - impact and quality of work published by institute’s scholars (10%). In a first, IIM-K showed marked improvement in all the four parameters in the 2024 rankings, which ultimately contributed to the institution’s best showing so far in subject-wise rankings.

On the achievment, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K, said the rankings were the true reflection of the institute’s commitment towards inculcating values in students, enhancing employer reputation, promoting research evoking thought leadership, and offering distinct career outcomes to students.