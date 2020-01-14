Health dept. continues vigil in Karassery against H1N1 flu

The Health Department continues to keep a close watch on fever patients in Karassery grama panchayat where seven persons were diagnosed with H1N1 flu recently.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said on Monday that 46 new fever cases were reported from the health camp held at Anayamkunnu V.M.H.M. Higher Secondary School where the flu was reported in January first week, and at the primary health centre, Karassery. The number of fever cases was coming down compared with previous days, Dr. Jayasree said.

Awareness sessions were held at educational institutions. Fourteen teams of health activists had spoken to teachers about preventive steps to be undertaken. They covered a total of 26 institutions. A medical team inspected the students at the Anayamkunnu school. Dr. Jayasree said instructions had been issued to the students with fever symptoms not to attend classes until they were cured of the disease. School authorities had been told not to conduct assembly sessions for two more weeks. The panchayat authorities distributed hand kerchiefs among 3,000 students within their limits.

Meanwhile, the baby of a Nilgiri native, who died of H1N1 flu on Sunday, is under observation at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The baby does not have the infection, said hospital sources. She had been admitted to the hospital with flu symptoms a week ago and she delivered on Thursday last. As her condition remained critical, the woman was shifted to the intensive care unit.

The death of a two-year-old at IMCH on Friday was due to viral pneumonia, said Health Department sources. Her family members, who are undergoing treatment for fever now, were stable, the sources said.