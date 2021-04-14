Hashish oil worth ₹3 crore seized in Kozhikode

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have procured the hashish oil from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Excise department officials seized hashish oil worth ₹3 crore and arrested a person at Ramanattukara in Kozhikode.

Officials said that a team led by Feroke range Excise Inspector K. Satheesh arrested Anwar, 44, from Ramanattukara bus station on April 13 midnight.

The accused is charged under Section 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Anwar, hailing from Valliparamba, was produced in the Kozhikode Judicial Magistrate’s Court and remanded to judicial custody on April 14.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have procured the hashish oil from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The hashish oil, weighing 3.07 kg, was stored in three pouches, an officer said.

The hashish oil was to be supplied to students and celebrities in film and sports, an official said. Further investigations are on.