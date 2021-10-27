Handloom expo underway

A cotton and silk handloom garment fest with the participation of prominent artisans from the eastern part of the country is underway at the CSI Hall in Kozhikode.

Handmade jewellery items and handicrafts from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal villages are also on display at the show. According to the organisers, the purpose of the exhibition is to promote the traditional handloom products and handicrafts in such a way as to suit the contemporary lifestyle designs. For more details, contact: 9602620310.