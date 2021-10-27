Kozhikode

Handloom expo underway

A cotton and silk handloom garment fest with the participation of prominent artisans from the eastern part of the country is underway at the CSI Hall in Kozhikode.

Handmade jewellery items and handicrafts from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal villages are also on display at the show. According to the organisers, the purpose of the exhibition is to promote the traditional handloom products and handicrafts in such a way as to suit the contemporary lifestyle designs. For more details, contact: 9602620310.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2021 11:49:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/handloom-expo-underway/article37200775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY