Hackathon under way in Kozhikode to capture bugs in designs

NIELIT leads event with support of IIT Madras, IEEE RAS

‘Capture the Bug,’ an international design verification hackathon to detect bugs in designs and understand debugging is underway under the leadership of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) with the participation of over 2,000 candidates.

The State chapter of the Institution of Electronic and Electrical Engineers- Robotics and Automation Society (IEEE RAS), and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are associated with the event, held under the Chips to Start-up (C2S) programme of the Union government for training engineers in very large-scale integration (VLSI) and embedded system design areas.

Event coordinators say the C2S programme aims at propelling innovation, building domestic capacities to ensure hardware sovereignty, and facilitating a semiconductor ecosystem with highly trained engineers. “Our hackathon on VLSI design verification is also supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology,” they added.

“Chips to Start-up has given NIELIT-Calicut a mandate to enhance the skills of one lakh candidates in the area in the next four years,” said an NIELIT official. He also explained that the three-week hackathon led by NIELIT-Calicut’s Executive Director M.P. Pillai and scientists Jayaraj U. Kidavu and R. Nandakumar would groom engineers in VLSI design verification practices by offering them focused training on innovative python-based frameworks.

According to officials at the registration desk, the event, inaugurated by V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, on July 15, is free and open to all VLSI verification enthusiasts, students, and working professionals in India and abroad. The only requirement is to have some basic digital design knowledge, they said.