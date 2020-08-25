Growiz to organise online Onam celebrations

Growiz, a collective of entrepreneurs, in association with National Trust, Kozhikode and Calicut Press Club is organising ‘Prerana 2020’, an online Onam celebration for Malayalis across the world and differently abled children who come under the National Trust Act.

Onappattu (traditional songs connected to Onam), elocution, recitation, pookkalam competitions will be held for the general category while competitions for the differently abled children include painting and fancy dress.

The first three winners in each category will get prizes. The pookkalam competition will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on August 29. Those interested in taking part may register through the link shorturl.at/jBKMZ by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. For details, contact 7907006884.