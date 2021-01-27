Govt. laxity caused spike: Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that the Kerala is in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic even as cases are drastically falling at the national-level. Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, he said that the celebrated public relations campaign of the State government had miserably failed. Half of the COVID-19 cases in the country were in the State having 4% of the total population of India, Mr. Surendran said.

He ridiculed the statement of Health Minister K. K. Shylaja that the high population density of the State caused rising COVID-19 cases. The mounting cases could be attributed to failures in the measures adopted in the State, he alleged. He alleged that the government still showed an inept aptitude in dealing with the pandemic though the test positivity rate had crossed 15% in the State. The vaccine hesitancy witnessed in the State also showed the failure of the health department, he said.