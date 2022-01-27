Govt. committed to development of Calicut airport, says Minister

‘Traffic problem at Ramanattukara will be solved to ensure smooth journey to airport’

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the State government is committed to the development of Calicut international airport.

Addressing a meeting to discuss the development of the airport here on Thursday, he said the Left Democratic Front government had made significant intervention for the development of the airport since 2016. Soon after the new government came to power, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had entrusted the charge of the development of the airport with three Ministers, he said.

The meeting was organised by Malabar Chamber of Commerce (MCC), Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Greater Malabar Initiative Foundation (GMIF), Calicut Management Association, Malabar Development Council, and The Business Club. A collective effort had become necessary to reinstate the glory of the Calicut airport after various restrictions were imposed on the facility from 2015 including the suspension of wide-bodied aircraft operation.

The airport, established in 1988, grew into one of the busiest airports in the country in terms of passenger traffic. The international status was awarded to the airport in 2006.

Mr. Riyas said it was decided to solve traffic jam at Ramanattukara Junction to facilitate smooth journey from Kozhikode to the airport.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had already taken steps in this regard. A proposal to sanction ₹31.5 lakh for preparing a blueprint, among other things, was under the consideration of the Finance Department, he said. He pointed out that the work on developing the Ramanattukara-Vengalam bypass into six lanes was in full swing under the National Highways Authority of India.

He added the government would go ahead with projects for the comprehensive development of the Calicut airport.

MCC president K.V. Haseeb Ahammed presided over the meeting. Elamaram Karim and M.K. Raghavan, MPs; Thottathil Raveendran, P. Abdul Majeed, MLAs; CCCI president Raffi P. Devassy and GMIF president T.C. Ahmmed were present.