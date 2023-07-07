Governor opens reception centre named after late soldier at West Hill barracks in Kozhikode

July 07, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) on Friday paid a befitting tribute to their late Lance Naik and talented volleyball player P. Dipuraj, who was killed in an accident here three months ago, by naming a reception centre after him at the West Hill barracks in Kozhikode district.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the facility at a special memorial event held in the presence of the late army man’s family members and colleagues.

Addressing the event, the Governor said the army’s strength played a crucial role in protecting the nation’s unity, integrity, and the Indian way of life. “Whenever I visit foreign countries, I face a question: why India, the country of Mahatma Gandhi that upholds truth and non-violence needs such a huge force? We are convinced of the fact that our military forces are also following the motto of truth and non-violence but it doesn’t mean timidity or lack of capability to defend yourself,” he observed.

“Ahimsa does not mean that we need to surrender before others. It means that people who follow Ahimsa will not initiate hatred or enmity towards anyone. Life is meaningful for soldiers as they find a cause for which they are ready to sacrifice their lives,” he said. He also described soldiers as the most beloved children of India and pointed out that it was the feeling of safety created by the armed forces that helped the citizens of the country to sleep peacefully.

In a message remembering the late soldier, major Pawan Kumar Yadav said Dipuraj left a long-lasting impact on all soldiers with his commitment to mastering the intricacies of volleyball and remarkable sportsmanship ethics. His disciplined approach to the game not only elevated his own performance but also inspired his teammates to raise their standards and harmony, he recalled.

His colleagues at the West Hill barracks also remembered Dipuraj as a silent and disciplined volleyball player of the battalion who executed his strategies in games with utmost precision. A.P. Arun, who was his team player, described Dipuraj as an epitome of resilience and strength embodying the values of a true soldier both on and off the battlefield.

The late soldier’s father, Kumaran, mother Devaki, and wife P. Neethu were honoured at the event. The governor also paid a floral tribute at the war memorial apart from visiting the training area at the barracks to watch a live demo of the soldiers and various types of weapons used in combat. A team of senior army officers led by Commanding Officer Colonel D. Naveen Benjit welcomed the governor.