Global summit on cybersecurity begins

Upholding the theme, ‘Real time real threat’, the two-day annual international virtual summit on cyber security began here on Saturday.
Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Ashok Yadav opened the event hosted by the Kerala Police Cyberdome. District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George presided over the function.
The day witnessed sessions on social engineering and cyber forensic. Cyber security researcher Pranav Venkit and cyber security consultant Vipin George led the sessions.
Cyberdome officials said the theme and topics of the summit were chosen on the basis of the experience of the police during the lockdown, which witnessed a boom in Internet usage and online communication.
Hacking possibilities in emerging technologies and the scope of Internet of Things were the topics for group discussions. ‘Capture the Flag’, a gaming event for participants, was also held on the day.
As many as 18 topics will be presented by experts on Sunday. A session on ‘Inside the mind of a threat actor: Beyond the pentesting’ will also be held. It will discuss the possibilities of ensuring cyber security, besides penetration testing to look for vulnerabilities in software applications.
