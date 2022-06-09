Girl hacked near Nadapuram in Kozhikode

Man allegedly attempts to end his life following the incident

A 20-year-old girl sustained grave injuries after she was allegedly hacked by a man at Perode near Nadapuram here on Thursday.

Naheema Ali, a final-year degree student, was reportedly hacked by her old classmate Rafnas following a wayside squabble around 2 p.m.

The 22-year-old man reportedly used a sharp billhook to attack her on the head. Later, he allegedly attempted to end his life, the police said.

Both of them were shifted to a private hospital in the city. Hospital sources said the condition of the girl was critical.

Police sources said the girl was attacked after she reportedly turned down the man’s marriage proposal. A few local residents were witness to the incident, they said.

The man involved in the attack was a Plus Two mate of Naheema. He was working with a garment shop at Kallachi.

