Fresh probe sought into youth’s death in Karnataka

Family files petition with Koorachundu police

Family members of a 25-year-old youth from Koorachundu, who was found dead on a railway track in Karnataka, have called for a fresh investigation into the incident in the wake of allegations that he was endangered by some of his friends.

They filed a petition with the Koorachundu police alleging that the Karnataka police were cold-shouldering the investigation into the incident even after registering a First Information Report.

Jamshid Ahammed, the victim, was working with a private company abroad. It was on May 11 that his body was found on the railway track. Though the police and some of his friends claimed that the youth jumped in front of the train, his family members ruled it out citing a number of wounds on his body.

The complainants said they had got calls from Jamshid seeking money for personal expenses during the trip. He had also told family members that he had lost his mobile phones during the journey. There were many contradictory statements in his talk, the complainants said.

Police sources said the family had some doubts about the involvement of drug rackets in the youth’s death. Some of his friends were suspected of having connections with drug carriers, which would be probed as part of the investigation, they said.