Fresh COVID-19 cases decline for second day in Kozhikode

736 test positive; medical college hospital gears up to tackle a possible spike in cases

Fresh COVID-19 cases dipped for the second consecutive day in Kozhikode on Tuesday when 736 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district.

As many as 685 of the infected contracted the disease through local transmission, said a release. The source of infection of 33 people is not known. There are 23 health workers among the newly infected. Locally acquired infections continued to be high within Kozhikode Corporation limits, with 358 people testing positive. There are 35 cases in Kuruvattoor, 29 in Peruvayal, 27 in Olavanna, and 20 in Omassery. The total number of active cases in the district is now 9,933, of which 5,999 people are in home isolation.

Seven deaths in two days

Seven deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Monday and Tuesday. While two persons from Kozhikode and one from Malappuram died on Tuesday, three others from Kozhikode and one person from Malappuram died the previous day, according to a medical bulletin from the hospital.

It is learnt that the medical college hospital authorities are preparing themselves to face a possible spike in cases. At an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, it was decided to convert wards one to eight into COVID wards. At present, only 79 beds with oxygen support are available in wards five to eight which were earlier designated as COVID wards. The patients in wards one to four will have to be shifted elsewhere. It has been reported that the facilities at the Institute of Chest Diseases or the superspecialty block could be utilised.

Minister A.K. Saseendran in quarantine

Meanwhile, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran is reported to have gone into quarantine after District Medical Officer V. Jayasree tested positive for the virus. The Minister had recently attended a review meeting along with the medical officer. District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George too has been diagnosed with the infection.