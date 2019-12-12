Frames where artist and photographer share space

Who is superior, the artist or the photographer? This has been a point of eternal debate between the two.

‘One to One’, an exhibition of art works by photographer Nandakumar Moodadi and artist Francis Kodankandath, which began at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi art gallery in Kozhikode on Wednesday, is an attempt to put to rest the one-upmanship of both and bring the debates to a common ground. One to One is a one-of-its-kind art exhibition where an artist and a photographer share the same frame. The 15 works have a photograph on one half of it and a painting that complements the photograph on the other.

In these frames, one finds it difficult to determine where the photo ends and where the painting starts. Most works are mirror images of each other, while in some cases, the painting either completes the photo or gives it an entirely different feel. “There is one photograph of the flag post at Guruvayur temple that I recently took. Francis made it look like the one at Sabarimala,” Mr. Moodadi said.

The deteriorating quality of art in general is another reason for the duo to come up with the concept, which Mr. Moodadi said, had not been named as it was the first time such a collection was being put on show anywhere in the world. “It need not be one to one. We can have as many photographers and as many artists sharing a frame,” Mr. Moodadi said.

The exhibition was opened by artist and art historian K.K. Marar and will continue till December 15.