Four new patients in Kozhikode, seven persons recover

Seven people, including six Air India staff members from Kannur, were declared cured of COVID-19 on Saturday, while four others tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 from Kozhikode district.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, three of the new patients are from Azhiyoor and the other is from Eramala.

The first patient, a 36-year-old, had returned from Chennai by bus on May 29 and had been home-quarantined. The second and third patients, aged 57 and 49 respectively, had returned from Gujarat by car on May 23 and had been home-quarantined. The fourth patient from Eramala, a 38-year-old man, had returned from Chennai by car in May last week. All the four are at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House.

Six among those cured of the infection were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city and the other person was at the first-line treatment centre. The number of active COVID-19 patients from Kozhikode is 51 at present. The number of people under observation is 7,704, among whom 3,457 are expatriates.

Meanwhile, reports from the Government Medical College Hospital said that the initial lab tests on the body fluid samples of 118 health workers had tested negative for the virus. As many as 120 samples were sent and close to 200 people, including doctors, medical students, nurses and paramedical staff, had gone in self-quarantine after a woman admitted for delivery were diagnosed with COVID-19. The source of the infection was unknown.

More places are being added to the list of containment zones in the district, with all wards in Olavanna and Mavoor grama panchayat being the latest entrants. The other panchayats on the list are Thuneri, Purameri, Nadapuram, Kunnummel, Kuttiyadi, and Valayam, and ward numbers 40, 45, 46 in Vadakara municipality, ward number 13 in Azhiyoor grama panchayat and ward number 14 in Onchiyam grama panchayat. Residents in these places are not allowed to venture out of their homes unless for emergency purposes. There is high alert within Payyoli municipality limits after a native of the area tested positive for the virus in Bahrain. He had come home and returned after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2.