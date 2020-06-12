Four new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Four persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode and as many got cured of the infection in the district on Friday.

The number of active cases here is 79 now, among whom 60 persons are at the first-line treatment centre at Lakshadweep Guest House and 15 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. One each is at a private hospital in Kozhikode, and hospitals in Kannur, Ernakulam, and Malappuram.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, two of the new patients had come from Abu Dhabi, one from Saudi Arabia and another from Kuwait. Among those recovered, one person had been under treatment in Kannur and the rest were here in Kozhikode. The number of people under observation rose to 11,279, among whom 3,341 are expatriates.