Four new COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

Four persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode and as many got cured of the infection in the district on Friday.
The number of active cases here is 79 now, among whom 60 persons are at the first-line treatment centre at Lakshadweep Guest House and 15 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. One each is at a private hospital in Kozhikode, and hospitals in Kannur, Ernakulam, and Malappuram.
According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, two of the new patients had come from Abu Dhabi, one from Saudi Arabia and another from Kuwait. Among those recovered, one person had been under treatment in Kannur and the rest were here in Kozhikode. The number of people under observation rose to 11,279, among whom 3,341 are expatriates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.