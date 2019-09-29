Forest dept. adalats at Thamarassery, Kalpetta

The Forest Department will conduct an adalat at Thamarassery on October 5 to settle various grievances of the people related to the Forest department. Forest Minister K. Raju will open the adalat. The department will also organise a district level adalat at the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial hall of the Wayanad collectorate at Kalpetta on October 4.

Mr. Raju will inaugurate the adalat at 10 a.m. on the day.

Grievances related to man-animal conflicts, compensation, relocation of people in forest settlements and issues related to forest paths will be consider at the adalat.