Forest dept. adalats at Thamarassery, Kalpetta

The Forest Department will conduct an adalat at Thamarassery on October 5 to settle various grievances of the people related to the Forest department. Forest Minister K. Raju will open the adalat. The department will also organise a district level adalat at the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial hall of the Wayanad collectorate at Kalpetta on October 4.
Mr. Raju will inaugurate the adalat at 10 a.m. on the day.
Grievances related to man-animal conflicts, compensation, relocation of people in forest settlements and issues related to forest paths will be consider at the adalat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor