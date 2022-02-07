The State Youth Welfare Board is organising ‘Maninadam 2022’, a folk music competition for youth clubs in memory of late actor and singer Kalabhavan Mani. A team shall consist of a maximum of 10 members of the age group of 18 to 40. The 10-minute-long videos, without pre-recorded background scores, in MP4 format and of less than 1 GB in size shall be submitted directly at the office of the board in Kozhikode before February 15. The address of the club shall also be attached. The video should consist of a banner with ‘Kerala State Youth Welfare Board Maninadam 2022’ written on it. The first three winners will get ₹25,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 as cash prizes. For details, contact the board office on 96050-98243 or 81388-98124, a release said.
Folk music competition for youth clubs
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE,
February 07, 2022 00:24 IST
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE,
February 07, 2022 00:24 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 7, 2022 12:24:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/folk-music-competition-for-youth-clubs/article38389550.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story