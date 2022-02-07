Kozhikode

Folk music competition for youth clubs

The State Youth Welfare Board is organising ‘Maninadam 2022’, a folk music competition for youth clubs in memory of late actor and singer Kalabhavan Mani. A team shall consist of a maximum of 10 members of the age group of 18 to 40. The 10-minute-long videos, without pre-recorded background scores, in MP4 format and of less than 1 GB in size shall be submitted directly at the office of the board in Kozhikode before February 15. The address of the club shall also be attached. The video should consist of a banner with ‘Kerala State Youth Welfare Board Maninadam 2022’ written on it. The first three winners will get ₹25,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 as cash prizes. For details, contact the board office on 96050-98243 or 81388-98124, a release said.


