‘Focus will be on raising standards of govt. schools’

Young councillor likely to head panel

C. Rekha, 22, councillor from Eranhipalam ward, who is tipped to head the Standing Committee on Sports and Education in the Kozhikode Corporation, says the Left Democratic Front-led civic body will strive to raise the standards of all government schools in the city on the lines of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nadakkavu.

Ms. Rekha, an alumnus of the school, said her election to the standing committee was expected to be beneficial for the youth in education and sports sectors.

It was the Faizal Shabana Foundation which helped improve the infrastructure at the Nadakkavu school. Similar public-private participation ventures could be emulated in other places, she pointed out.

LDF manifesto

In its manifesto for the local body polls, the LDF had promised to devise a master plan for the infrastructure development of all government schools in the city.

It also promised to have high-tech laboratories in all schools. The manifesto also had proposed an educational knowledge park to have all educational infrastructure under one umbrella.

Ms. Rekha, who has represented the Kerala State Hockey team, says more students from Kozhikode district should find their place in the State team in various sports and games. “We need to improve the condition of sports grounds in the city. There should be more sports grounds as well,” she said.

The LDF manifesto had promised to develop playgrounds in the city as sports training centres and set up a sports school in the city.

It also proposed to set up an international multi-purpose stadium with the help of the State government.

A roller skating ground too had been proposed at the mini-stadium in Pooladikkunnu.