Five, including three children, found dead in house in Kannur

May 24, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KANNUR

In a shocking incident, five persons were found dead inside a house at Vachal on Ponnambayal-Cheemeni Road at Cherupuzha in Kannur on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shaji, 42, Sreeja, 38, and her children Suraj, 12, Surabhi, 6, and Sujin, 9. They were found dead in Sreeja’s house.

While the children were found dead near the staircase, Shaji and Sreeja were found hanging in the bedroom.

Shaji had separated with his wife and two children. He reportedly got close to Sreeja when she came for work during the construction of Shaji’s house. They had been living together for quite a while and later reportedly got married on May 16 .

Sreeja too had separated with her husband.

The police are investigating the case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056)