Fitness tests of vehicles ferrying students still pending in Kozhikode district

Vehicle owners say services unviable due to curbs

One of the 25 school vehicles which was recently issued fitness certificate after a computerised checking by the MVD in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Vehicle owners say services unviable due to curbs

Even as schools resumed full-fledged functioning on Monday, the fitness tests of hundreds of vehicles transporting students are still pending with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kozhikode district. Only 25 vehicles have so far completed the mandatory screening measures for resuming the school service by complying with the COVID-19 protocol.

Though there were several rounds of announcements by the MVD to present the vehicles for inspection, there was cold response on the part of the majority of private vehicle owners. Only a few educational institutions sent vehicles for the annual inspection to comply with safety guidelines.

Though all vehicles used for pick-and-drop service for students are supposed to undergo the fitness test and secure clearance, COVID-19 related regulations in operating the service have been discouraging operators to respond positively to the MVD’s call. Many came up with a claim that they stopped operating school trips.

The pending renewal of vehicle tax and expenses for periodical service are reportedly discouraging many to resume the service as usual after undergoing the stringent fitness check. Many school vehicles which had been remaining off the road for several months are also found to have expensive maintenance requirements for resuming service, which will not be a viable option for many institutions.

“It will be tough to comply with the MVD guidelines now as many vehicles have been off the road for about two years. Even minor fitness issues will end up in unwanted complications and no operators will be willing to face it during this lean period,” said an elderly autorickshaw driver from Elathur. He said many of his friends were found avoiding school trips and focusing on local passengers alone.

As a temporary solution to the crisis, many schools have already requested parents to manage the transportation of children on their own. The system is likely to be continued as such throughout this academic year following the non-cooperation of private vehicle owners.

According to Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) sources, there were over 300 school vehicles apart from contract carriages which were in service in Kozhikode two years ago. However, the pandemic-induced crisis was found affecting the continuation of the service, they said.