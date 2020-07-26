Fishers demand special relief package

Many fish workers’ associations in the district have reiterated their demand for a special relief package in the wake of continuing restrictions on fishing harbours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the poor catch due to rough weather conditions.

What most of them are seeking is direct monetary aid not less than ₹10,000 to temporarily manage the financial crisis.

The association leaders say the crisis in the sector is likely to worsen in the days to come with the threat of community spread of COVID-19 in the district.

The restrictions have also affected small-scale fish traders who used to earn a living through door-to-door sales, they add.

Matsya Thozhilali Congress district secretary Irfan Habeed says the aid of ₹2,000 announced earlier by the government as temporary relief was insufficient. “We are heading for a big crisis. Many harbours and coastal areas are now containment zones, which makes survival tough in the days to come,” he adds. Many coastal families have already raised their objection to limiting relief aid to ration card holders.

Janata Matsya Thozhilali Union leaders say a comprehensive relief package should be announced immediately by the State government that ensures at least ₹10,000 for each fish worker.