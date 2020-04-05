Kozhikode

Fish landing restricted to four harbours in Kozhikode

Back to business: Fish markets in Kozhikode city were reopened on Saturday after the State government eased restrictions during the lockdown.

Fish to be distributed to vendors without auction

Fish landing in the district has been restricted to four harbours from Sunday. While fish auction has been completely banned, Matsyafed outlets will remain open, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said.

At present, large fishing boats from the district are not allowed to venture into the sea.

At the same time, small and traditional boats need clearance. However, fish landing has been restricted to Beypore, Puthiyappa, Koyilandi and Chombal harbours.

Fish will be distributed among small-scale vendors straight from the boats without auction. Prices will be fixed by the Deputy Director of Fisheries.

Vendors who have been issued tokens alone can enter harbours.

Meanwhile, the Collector directed Health officials and those of the Food Safety Department to ensure that fish brought from other States are of good quality.

