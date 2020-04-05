Fish landing restricted to four harbours in Kozhikode

Fish landing in the district has been restricted to four harbours from Sunday. While fish auction has been completely banned, Matsyafed outlets will remain open, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said.
At present, large fishing boats from the district are not allowed to venture into the sea.
At the same time, small and traditional boats need clearance. However, fish landing has been restricted to Beypore, Puthiyappa, Koyilandi and Chombal harbours.
Fish will be distributed among small-scale vendors straight from the boats without auction. Prices will be fixed by the Deputy Director of Fisheries.
Vendors who have been issued tokens alone can enter harbours.
Meanwhile, the Collector directed Health officials and those of the Food Safety Department to ensure that fish brought from other States are of good quality.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.