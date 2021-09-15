First dose of vaccination to be over by month-end

The Kozhikode district administration plans to cover all those aged above 18 with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 30.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said here on Wednesday that the population to be vaccinated in the district was 25 lakh, of whom 20 lakh had been covered with at least one dose.

The remaining five lakh would be vaccinated by the month-end. Booking for online slots would resume on Thursday.

As it is based on the allotment from the State government, if the vaccine is not available it would be announced in advance.

1,680 cases

Meanwhile, 1,680 fresh cases were reported in the district on Thursday, and 3,368 others recovered from the infection.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 17.11% when 10,031 samples were tested. The active caseload dropped to 24,083.