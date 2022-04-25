Film on Vagbhatananda to be screened in Kozhikode

The first screening in north Kerala of ‘Vagbhatananda Gurudevan, Navodhanathinte Arunodaya Kahalam’, a documentary on social reformer Vagbhatananda, directed by former civil servant K. Jayakumar, will be held at the Kairali-Sree theatre here at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 137th birth anniversary of the Guru. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will inaugurate the screening, while Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event. Mr. Jayakumar will deliver the Vagbhatananda commemoration lecture. Writer M. Mukundan will be honoured on the occasion. The movie is produced by Uralungal Labour Contractor’s Cooperative Society, formed by members of Atmavidya Sangham formed by Vagbhatananda, a press release said.