Father, two daughters found dead in Kozhikode’s Ayanikkkad village

March 28, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year old man and his two daughters were found dead at Ayanikkad near Payyoli in Kozhikode district on March 28 (Thursday). Police identified the dead as Sumesh and his daughters Gopika, 15, and Jyothika, 12.

The body of Sumesh, a gulf-returnee, was found on the railway track near his house at Ayanikkad around 8 a.m. The death of his daughters came to light when the local residents visited his house after hearing Sumesh’s death.

Police sources said the girls were suspected of consuming poison. More details could be revealed only after getting the post-mortem report and conducting further inquiry, they added.

A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Payyoli police station as part of the continuing investigation into the incident. Gopika was awaiting her class X results. Her younger sister Jyothika was in class VIII. Their mother had died of COVID-19 a few years back.

Police sources said the father had given up his job to take care of his daughters after the departure of his wife. They were financially stable and had good social relationships, they added.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

