Farmers’ body sees move to deny treatment aid to injured driver

It terms Forest Department’s report on auto accident following wild boar attack as ‘hostile’

We Farm, a prominent settler farmers’ organisation in Kozhikode district, has flayed a recent investigation report of the Forest Department, which reportedly recorded a grievous autorickshaw accident caused by a wild boar as just a usual accident, thus ruling out the possibility of any department-level treatment aid for the injured driver.

Office-bearers of the organisation said the “incorrect report” prepared without considering the seriousness of the incident and the condition of the driver reflected the department’s anti-farmer attitude. They pointed out that such a “hostile report” was prepared by the Thamarassery Range Office with a clear intention to deny financial assistance to the victim.

A functionary of the organisation said the accident took place on October 6 when the driver, along with a few others, was returning home after attending a late-night event. “The wild boar attacked the autorickshaw near Kattippara, and the vehicle overturned causing serious injuries to the driver. He is still undergoing treatment after a major surgery,” he added.

The organisation members said the victim was struggling to mobilise funds for follow-up treatment in the absence of any aid from the department. A fair inquiry could have helped range officers come up with a proper report and help him secure assistance, they pointed out.

Meanwhile, department sources said the allegations against officials were baseless, as there was no attempt to deny benefits. The reasons that led to the accident could be investigated again to verify the finding, they added.